The New England Patriots will try to seriously upgrade their offense this offseason, and one potential target might just have become available. As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade.

Higgins, 25, was originally scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency this week. However, Cincinnati decided to use the tag to keep the wideout around for another year — a move he seemingly was not thrilled about.

On Sunday, therefore, Higgins approached the Bengals about being moved. An apparent lack of communication on a new deal with the franchise was a driving factor behind his decision.

Whether or not Higgins will end up getting traded remains to be seen. If so, however, the Patriots appear to be a potential landing spot. While compensation both in terms of trade capital and a contract extension would likely be the main issue, New England has expressed a willingness to improve one of the league’s worst offenses.

Adding Higgins to the mix as a No. 1 wide receiver — thus pairing him with what will likely be a first-round quarterback — would go a long way toward doing that.