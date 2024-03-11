The New England Patriots kicked off their 2024 legal tampering period by adding a running back to the mix: Antonio Gibson, a former third-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, will join the club on a three-year contract worth just under $11.3 million.

Gibson may not be a household name, but he has a track record of solid production and should fit in well with the new offense under coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Naturally, there is some optimism about the signing.

RB Antonio Gibson: Signed (3 years, $11.3M)

Bernd Buchmasser: With a new quarterback to lead the Patriots offense in 2024 (and beyond), adding a receiving back like Gibson as a security blanket makes plenty of sense. His production did slow down the last two seasons after a hot career start, but the signing allows New England to fill a need with a dynamic player. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: Gibson provides a strong compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield as a more explosive pass catcher — who tallied over 40 receptions in each of the last three seasons. He should also be a strong fit on the ground in Alex Van Pelt’s zone rushing system. | Grade: B

With Gibson aboard, the Patriots now have five running backs under contract — including projected starter Rhamondre Stevenson. They may be done addressing their RB position, outside of possibly re-signing Ezekiel Elliott, but there are plenty of moves yet to be made.

How would you grade the selection, though? Let us know below!