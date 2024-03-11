 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Patriots to sign RB Antonio Gibson, release WR DeVante Parker and ST Chris Board

Filed under:

NFL free agency 2024: Instant grade for the Patriots’ signing of RB Antonio Gibson

New England has signed its first free agent of the week, bolstering its running back corps along the way.

By Bernd Buchmasser and Brian Hines
/ new

The New England Patriots kicked off their 2024 legal tampering period by adding a running back to the mix: Antonio Gibson, a former third-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, will join the club on a three-year contract worth just under $11.3 million.

Gibson may not be a household name, but he has a track record of solid production and should fit in well with the new offense under coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Naturally, there is some optimism about the signing.

RB Antonio Gibson: Signed (3 years, $11.3M)

Bernd Buchmasser: With a new quarterback to lead the Patriots offense in 2024 (and beyond), adding a receiving back like Gibson as a security blanket makes plenty of sense. His production did slow down the last two seasons after a hot career start, but the signing allows New England to fill a need with a dynamic player. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: Gibson provides a strong compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield as a more explosive pass catcher — who tallied over 40 receptions in each of the last three seasons. He should also be a strong fit on the ground in Alex Van Pelt’s zone rushing system. | Grade: B

With Gibson aboard, the Patriots now have five running backs under contract — including projected starter Rhamondre Stevenson. They may be done addressing their RB position, outside of possibly re-signing Ezekiel Elliott, but there are plenty of moves yet to be made.

How would you grade the selection, though? Let us know below!

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...