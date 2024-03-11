After Kyle Dugger received the transition tag, offensive lineman Michael Onwenu remained the New England Patriots’ biggest free agent both literally and figuratively. And while he did enter the legal tampering period, he never made it to free agency: the Patriots and Onwenu reached an agreement on a three-year, $57 million contract extension on Monday.

Needless to say, there is plenty to feel good about.

OL Michael Onwenu: Re-signed (3 years, $57M)

Bernd Buchmasser: The Patriots re-signing their best remaining free agent? At a position of need? On a reasonable contract? It doesn’t get any better than this when it comes to free agency. Keeping Onwenu around was a priority for the team, and it followed through with its plans. | Grade: A+

Brian Hines: Onwenu’s versatility and high level of play made him a must resign — as Eliot Wolf called him a “cornerstone” player for the team moving forward. And based off the other deals signed by lineman on Monday, the contract seems very reasonable from New England’s point of view. | Grade: A+

With Onwenu kept in the fold, the Patriots are potentially returning four fifths of their stating lineup along the O-line. The big unknown is left tackle, but it’s the only one now.

