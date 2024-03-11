The New England Patriots addressed their quarterback position on Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran free agent Jacoby Brissett. The former Patriots third-round draft pick will therefore return to his old stomping grounds to serve as either a bridge starter or experienced backup.

Either way, the signing itself is a good one for the team.

QB Jacoby Brissett: Signed (1 year, $8M)

Bernd Buchmasser: Brissett was not the best quarterback available in free agency this year, but there was arguably no better fit given his background both in New England and with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. A solid signing whose true impact might come as a mentor more so than an actual starting QB. | Grade: B+

Brian Hines: The Patriots quarterback room missed a veteran presence last season, and it’s tough to find a better player than Jacoby Brissett to fill that role. On a one-year deal and with familiarity with the offensive scheme, he’s the perfect addition to pair with what should be a rookie quarterback. | Grade: A

The Patriots have three quarterbacks under contract with Brissett being brought aboard; he is joining a room also consisting of Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. The expectation is that a highly-drafted rookie will join the mix in April.

