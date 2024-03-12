After exclusively targeting offense with their first two free agency signings on Monday, the New England Patriots went to the other side of the ball with their third. Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki was added to the mix on a reported two-year, $6.5 million contract.

Adding Takitaki improves the depth at linebacker, but also in the kicking game — all at a relatively modest cost.

LB Sione Takitaki: Signed (2 years, $6.5M)

Bernd Buchmasser: Takitaki has been a solid player since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019. While it remains to be seen how big of a needle-mover he will actually be on defense and special teams, the signing is a cost-effective one for a team trying to bolster its depth in those two areas. | Grade: C

Brian Hines: A sturdy linebacker who brings toughness and versatility all over the second level. Takitaki will help provide depth at the position after the loss of Mack Wilson while also having plenty of special teams experience under his belt. | Grade: B-

Takitaki will become one of five off-the-ball linebackers currently on New England’s roster, joining Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai and Raekwon McMillan and Joe Giles-Harris. Like Tavai, he does have experience playing on the line of scrimmage as well.

How would you grade the selection, though? Let us know below!