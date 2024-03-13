After losing both Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown earlier on Tuesday, the New England Patriots made a move to restock their tight end position. Austin Hooper, a former third-round draft pick who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders, is coming aboard on a reported one-year contract.

The deal itself does not leave a massive dent in the Patriots’ salary cap. Does that alone make it a good signing, though?

TE Austin Hooper: Signed (1 year, $3M)

Bernd Buchmasser: Hooper has been a role player for much of his career, and his production looks the part. Will he move do anything but add another body to the equation at tight end? Possibly, but it still leaves the team in need of more talent and developmental upside. | Grade: C-

Brian Hines: An obvious target due to his connection with Alex Van Pelt, Hooper provides a better complement to Henry as a more traditional in-line tight end. However, he carries a similar skillset, meaning the Patriots still need to add more explosiveness, youth, and perhaps an impact run blocker to the group. | Grade: C

Hooper will join a tight end depth chart currently headlined by Hunter Henry, with 2023 in-season pickup La’Michael Pettway also on the roster. At the moment, the expectation is that he will serve as the No. 2 behind Henry.

