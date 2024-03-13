The New England Patriots were in the market for defensive line depth, and they found it in the form of former Pittsburgh Steelers DT Armon Watts. The 27-year-old is joining the Patriots on a reported one-year, $3 million free agency contract.

Watts’ contract is indicative of what his role will likely be: he will be a rotational option along New England’s D-line.

DL Armon Watts: Signed (1 year, $3M)

Bernd Buchmasser: Watts projects as a depth piece along the Patriots’ D-line, something they were looking for entering the week. The signing is another one falling in the low-risk, medium-reward category whose overall impact on the team will likely not be too prominent. | Grade: C

Brian Hines: The Patriots defensive line needed depth after the release of Lawerence Guy earlier this offseason. They get that in Watts, who takes on more of a pass rushing presence then the veteran. Last season, Watts totaled 17 quarterback pressures on 155 pass rush snaps (11%). | Grade: C

With Watts in the fold, the Patriots D-line consists of him, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Sam Roberts, and Trysten Hill.

How would you grade the signing, though? Let us know below!