The New England Patriots are bolstering their interior offensive line depth, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Nick Leverett in free agency. The 27-year-old projects as a backup, but he does bring some starter experience to the table as well.

OL Nick Leverett: Signed

Bernd Buchmasser: With Cole Strange possibly forced to miss time following his season-ending knee injury, the Patriots bring in Leverett to give them experienced depth along the interior O-line. Ideally, he won’t see a lot of action but he has shown that he can hold his ground when called upon — something the current O-line backups struggled with in 2023. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: With the Patriots reportedly set to keep Mike Onwenu at tackle, they needed additional depth along the interior — especially as Strange set to miss time in the offseason following a season-ending knee injury. Leverett, who logged over 700 snaps at left guard in 2022, provides that solid backup option that can even start in a pinch. | Grade: B

Leverett is the first external offensive lineman signed by the Patriots this free agency period. The team did make some investments along its O-line, though, most prominently by extending Michael Onwenu via a three-year deal.

