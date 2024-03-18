The New England Patriots were rather inactive for the last few days, not signing a single free agent between Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday, however, they made another move when they signed former Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn to a one-year pact.

WR K.J. Osborn: Signed (1 year, $4M)

Bernd Buchmasser: Even though Osborn is not a real No. 1 option at the wide receiver position, his presence should help the team and its wide receiver group in 2024. Not only is he a steady complementary piece who should carve out a role, but also another seasoned veteran in what will likely be a young room. | Grade: B+

Brian Hines: Osborn established himself as a strong WR3 in a similar west coast scheme with the Vikings the last few years. He should be able to carve out a similar role in New England as a reliable and tough receiver that can play inside and out. | Grade: B

With Osborn added to the mix, the Patriots now have nine wide receivers under contract. He is joining Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Kawaan Baker, and T.J. Luther.

How would you grade the signing, though? Let us know below!