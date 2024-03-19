The New England Patriots have set themselves up to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The big question is who they will end up with?

According to Daniel Jeremiah, the choice could be LSU’s Jayden Daniels. In his latest mock draft at NFL.com, Jeremiah has Daniels arrive in New England as the third QB off the board; USC’s Caleb Williams goes first to Chicago, with North Carolina’s Drake Maye second to Washington.

The Patriots then pick Daniels, ahead of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Pick 3 New England Patriots Jayden Daniels LSU · QB · Senior I’m sure the Patriots will receive lucrative offers for this pick. At the end of the day, they need to address the most important position on the field and could do so with the third overall selection.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback is as impressive an athlete as any in this year’s draft, and a prototypical dual-threat at the position. He showcased his talents during his two seasons at LSU, and put up impressive numbers along the way.

Transferring over from Arizona State ahead of the 2022 season, he started 26 games for and completed 502 of 715 pass attempts (70.2%) for 6,725 yards, 57 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. Additionally, he carried the ball 321 times for 2,019 yards and 21 scores.

His 2023 senior season was his best to date, and earned him several accolades. Not only did he win the Heisman Trophy, he also was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards, among other accolades.

All in all, Daniels would be an intriguing addition to New England’s offense.