Count Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison among those not happy about the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty about the New England Patriots. The two defenders, who each helped bring multiple championships to the organization, recently shared their frustrations in a conversation with one another shared by Pro Football Talk.

“I interviewed for five or six hours I was in New York,” said Harrison. “And all they had me saying was, ‘F--k ‘em all. F--k ‘em all.’ That’s it.”

McCourty echoed Harrison’s remarks.

“I felt like I got kind of duped. I was like, ‘Man this is going to be great. Like, the story telling, we’re talking about this, we’re talking about that.’” the former team captain added. “Everything that we gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative. We won at a high level and guys stayed there. I could have left two times, I signed back. There were reasons why.”

The Dynasty covers the Patriots’ unprecedented 20-year run in 10 episodes. However, the show has met criticism for focusing too little on the team and its success rather than saucy stories and scandals.