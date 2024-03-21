The New England Patriots have made another free agency move. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, has joined the team on a one-year contract.

Hawkins has 58 games on his NFL résumé, seeing time on both defense and special teams. He has four interceptions to his name as well as one forced fumble and recovery each, including one for a touchdown.

S Jaylinn Hawkins: Signed (1 year)

Bernd Buchmasser: The Patriots were in the market for some safety help, and Hawkins allows them to kill two birds with one stone: he can complement Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers as a deep centerfielder, and also help out in the kicking game — all at a contract that will likely not cost them too much. | Grade: B

Brian Hines: After losing Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills, Hawkins provides more depth to New England’s backend. He brings more experience as a free safety to the room as well, while also providing value as a five-team special teams player. | Grade: C+

With Hawkins in the fold, the Patriots now have six nominal safeties under contract. The 26-year-old is joining starters Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers as well as backups Marte Mapu and Joshuah Bledsoe, as well as core special teamer Brenden Schooler.

What do you think of the signing, though? Let us know below!