Patriots to wear captains patches in 2024, says Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots will look different in 2024, and this will include adding captains patches to their jerseys. Under previous head coach Bill Belichick, who left the organization in January, the team was among the few in the NFL not to wear them.

Belichick’s successor, however, mentioned during the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL, on Monday that this will change moving forward.

“I do believe in having captains patches, that’s one thing” said Jerod Mayo when asked what visible change his new role will bring to the team.

The NFL formalized the status of team captains in 2007, and clubs — not including the Patriots — began giving out patches with a “C” on them shortly thereafter. The letter obviously stands for captain, while up to four gold stars underneath it to represent how long a player had been named captain.

With only four such stars available on each patch, however, those who have served longer will get a slightly modified version: the “C” will be in gold as well for players who have been captains for five-plus years.

The Patriots will not have all six of their 2023 captains back in 2024. The four that will return — if they retain their captaincy — are in line to all wear different patches:

C David Andrews: 4 stars plus golden C (8-year captain)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 4 stars (4-year captain)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: 3 stars (3-year captain)

TE Hunter Henry: 2 stars (2-year captain)

Any new additional captains, meanwhile, will get one star on their jersey patch. Obviously, if they are not voted captains, they will not get to wear the patch in the first place.