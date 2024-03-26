The Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty about the New England Patriots’ legendary two-decade run was met with criticism for an apparent focus on negative storylines rather than the club’s unprecedented success. Even team owner Robert Kraft, who was generally portrayed in a positive light, has now expressed his disappointment with the show.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday morning, Kraft lamented the choices made by the show runners.

“I loved the first three episodes. I felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the more controversial and let’s say ‘challenging situations over the last 20 years. I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak,” Kraft said (as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss).

“I felt bad there were players who gave hours and hours of interviews, and they felt only the negativity. People like Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison, Matthew [Slater] — I’ve heard quietly that they all felt that way. Actually, there were some really prominent people that we’ve interviewed for hours that never were viewed. A little disappointed that there wasn’t more of a real positive approach, especially for Patriots fans who have lived the experience with us.”

As a follow-up, Kraft was asked about how former head coach Bill Belichick was portrayed in the show. He sidestepped the question, but instead claimed that he would “feel so privileged that we had Bill here” and that he would be looking “forward to the privilege of putting Bill into the Patriots Hall of Fame one day in the future.”