Now that he is retired, former New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater can enjoy the little things. The little things such as ripping NFL officials.

Appearing on ex-teammate Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast, Slater spoke about one call in particular that grinds his gears to this day. He was flagged for running out of bounds in a 2021 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots ended up losing the game against the Buccaneers and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 19-17.

“I want to specifically call out the crew that was reffing our game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 for calling me for running out of bounds when I forced a fumble and we lost the game to the Tampa Bay Bucs,” Slater said, as transcribed by Zack Cox. “Whoever was on that crew, that was an atrocious call. One of the worst calls I’ve seen in my career. You played a large role in costing us that football game, and shame on you for that. ...

“I’ve got a big-time issue with the refereeing. ... I’ve always wanted to blast the refs. It feels good.”

The play in question looked like this:

A three-time Super Bowl champion and future member of at least the Patriots Hall of Fame, if not the pro football version as well, Slater announced his retirement earlier this offseason.