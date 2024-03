This is cool. It looks like #Patriots DT Christian Barmore bought his mother a new house. “All for you momma… ❤️❤️❤️” (IG: barmore_) pic.twitter.com/V2Ik6F4zFa

According to a video he shared on social media, New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has bought his mother a house. A second-round draft pick in 2021, Barmore is entering the final year of his rookie contract but already has $6.7 million in career earnings, per Over the Cap.