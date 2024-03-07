Matthew Judon likes to play general manager on social media, trying to recruit players to the New England Patriots. If he were the team’s GM for real, however, his job would also include making a decision about the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Judon explained what he would do during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“Let’s get more picks. Let’s get more offensive weapons,” Judon said (as transcribed by Dakota Randall). “Both of our tight ends might be leaving. Let’s get the tight end from Georgia. Come on. And then, maybe we get two picks in the first round. Get some offensive linemen, protect our quarterback. Have guys, move guys around. ...

“I don’t know what they are thinking. I’m just saying, get some guards, tackles, centers, some offensive pieces, some pass catchers, running backs. Let’s do it.”

How about a quarterback, though? Judon does not sound convinced that is the direction the club should head towards.

“Just sitting back and actually being a football fan, I think [there’s] so many quarterbacks that everybody salivate over every year,” he said. “And sometimes they just don’t pan out. Could they be the next big thing? Or could they just have had a great college career? And so, you do that, but then you can get somebody later in the draft, you can get more picks to accumulate more talent and just shore up a team.

I think a lot of people just always go, ‘Quarterback, quarterback quarterback,’ because it’s a quarterback-driven league. And, ‘If you have a good quarterback, then the core don’t matter.’ Like, you need pieces around a good quarterback.”