The New England Patriots have plenty of resources heading into free agency, but there are only so many viable options available to help improve their team. Among them is wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is set to enter the market after a successful comeback season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

Will the Patriots go after the 29-year-old? At least according to one analysis he should: Pro Football Focus has named Ridley the Patriots’ perfect free agency match this year.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: WR CALVIN RIDLEY The Patriots have a ton of cap space — nearly $89 million — and a desperate need for weapons. It seems likely that they will draft a new franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. They should use free agency to sign one, or multiple, top-flight weapons. Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley qualifies. He posted a 1,000-yard season after nearly two years away from the game. He is likely the best all-around wide receiver left on the market after Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. received franchise tags. Ridley doesn’t offer much after the catch but is still a solid vertical threat. New England needs talent, and Ridley is better than any receiver on the team’s roster.

The Patriots have holes all over their offensive roster, and wide receiver is one of the question marks. Whether or not Ridley can be part of the answer, though, will be seen.