Bills trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Texans, per report

Stefon Diggs’ time with the Buffalo Bills is over. The Buffalo Bills have decided to trade the Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Houston Texans, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buffalo is receiving a second-round draft pick in 2025 in return for Diggs, while the Texans are getting fifth- and sixth-round picks that same year out of the move.

Diggs, 30, started his career as a fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings. After five years with the team he was traded to Buffalo in 2020. Over the next four seasons, he became one of the most productive wideouts in football and quarterback Josh Allen’s most trusted and productive target.

Now, he is headed to Houston to play with sophomore QB C.J. Stroud. The Bills, meanwhile, are in the market for some wide receiver help after trading away their leading receiver of the last four years.

In 75 total regular season and playoff games as a Bill, Diggs caught 492 passes for 5,972 yards and 39 touchdowns.