Nebraska coach Matt Rhule ‘embarrassed’ by Bill Belichick’s football intellect

Following his mutual split from the New England Patriots earlier this year, Bill Belichick will not be working in the NFL this season. That does not stop him from still embarrassing other coaches.

His latest victim was one of its own choosing: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who had invited Belichick to a coaching clinic. Before the actual event, Belichick spent four-and-a-half hours with the Cornhuskers’ own staff, including Rhule, and spreading his vast knowledge of the game.

“He is so smart, has seen so much that he can make the complex so simple that it humbles you and embarrasses you. I was embarrassed yesterday listening to him, how smart he is, how simple it was,” Rhule said afterwards.

“You have this man whose a savant. He’s been a defensive coordinator; he’s been a special teams coordinator; he could be an offensive coordinator; he’s been a head coach twice; he’s been a GM. And he’s talking about football in a way that illuminates things and makes things so simple that you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”