Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD

Former New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL.

A third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2013, Ryan spent the first four years of his career in New England. He appeared in a combined 74 regular season and playoff games for the team, and won a pair of Super Bowl rings along the way.

Ryan left the club following the 2016 season to join the Tennessee Titans, where he ended up intercepting his teammate Tom Brady’s final pass attempt in a Patriots uniform. After three seasons in Tennessee, Ryan joined the New York Giants and moved from cornerback to safety.

He spent two seasons in New York, followed by one-year stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. In total, he has 173 games on his résumé, intercepted 21 passes, forced 17 fumbles, had 14 sacks, and scored two defensive touchdowns.