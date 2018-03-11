A year ago, the Patriots were one of the most aggressive teams at the start of the league year when they inked cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a massive contract and traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Those two additions helped reboot the 2016 Super Bowl Champions and got them a few plays away from repeating in the big game. This year, the Patriots don’t have the same luxury when it comes to salary cap space.
As it stands right now, after a few roster cuts, the Patriots have $22,671,063 in salary cap space according to cap guru Miguel Benzan (aka @patscap). They also have key free agents to re-sign such as left tackle Nate Solder, wide receiver Danny Amendola, and running backs Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead.
With that said, although we probably won’t see the same fireworks as last offseason, the Patriots still have the cap flexibility to add talent to the roster in free agency.
Pipe Dreams
Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (Expected APY: $13.6 million)
Out of everyone on this list, Johnson is the least likely to land on the Patriots next season, but he’s also the best fit in this class. At 6-2, 213 pounds, Johnson’s body type and playing style resembles that of Stephon Gilmore’s. Johnson is a great fit with the Patriots because he has the ability to play press-man coverage at a high level. Johnson graded out as the top press-man corner in the NFL last season with an 84% “in position” rate according to cornerback wiz Ian Wharton. Johnson’s play dipped a bit last season when his overall PFF grade dropped to 74.3 from 80.5 in 2016, but he allowed a lower passer rating into his coverage last season than in 2016 (79.8 vs. 89.4). A cornerback duo of Johnson and Stephon Gilmore on the outside would be among the NFL’s best tandems.
Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins (Expected APY: $11 million)
Sticking with the former Rams theme, the market for Sammy Watkins is well below his talent level because of back-to-back disappointing seasons. Since 2016, Watkins has just 1,023 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. However, when you turn on the tape, you’ll find that Rams quarterback Jared Goff cost Watkins an unfathomable amount of receiving yards due to a number of inaccurate deep throws last season. In 2017, Goff was accurate on just six of 20 passes of 16-plus air yards that went in Watkins’ direction, according to Johnny Kinsley (aka @brickwallblitz). I expect teams to realize this and pay Watkins accordingly. However, if his market remains soft, the Patriots’ quarterback will have no problems throwing deep to Watkins. Wide receiver may not seem like a need for the Patriots this offseason, but they’ll need to get a few guys under contract for 2019 and beyond:
Top-End of Patriots’ Market ($6-$10 million range):
Linebacker Preston Brown (Expected APY: $8.5 million)
The Patriots have made a habit out of poaching players from the Bills, and Preston Brown may be the next Buffalo standout to join the enemy. Since his rookie season in 2014, only Seahawks All-Pro Bobby Wagner has more tackles than Brown (504), and Brown has already expressed interest in joining the Patriots. In 2017, Brown had his best season in coverage in his four-year career, receiving a 71.4 coverage grade from PFF. The Pats will likely look to the draft to add youth, talent, and speed to their off the ball linebacker group, but Brown would be a plug and play starter if they want to go the free agency route.
Safety Kenny Vaccaro (Expected APY: $7 million)
Vaccaro and the Patriots have long had mutual interest dating back to the 2013 draft. Vaccaro’s role in the Saints defense last season was similar to Patrick Chung’s role in the Patriots defense, primarily playing as a slot defender. Vaccaro struggled in coverage but ranked fourth among all safeties in run stop percentage last season (5.3%), and brings another athletic, physical player to the secondary. Vaccaro would be a bit redundant to Chung, but the Patriots need more talent in the secondary, and they’ve shown interest in Vaccaro in the past.
Tight End Jimmy Graham (Expected APY: $7 million)
A Jimmy Graham-Rob Gronkowski tight end duo for the Patriots would be all kinds of fun. Graham’s production dipped in Seattle, but the Seahawks struggled to figured out how to use the five-time Pro Bowler. In New Orleans, Graham had 60 catches of 20-plus yards in five seasons. With the Seahawks, Graham wasn’t targeted on big plays in the passing game despite being a big play machine in New Orleans, and he only had one reception of 20-plus yards last season. The Seahawks did figure out that Graham was one of the NFL’s best red zone threats when he hauled in a league-leading ten red zone touchdowns in 2017. The Patriots could use another pass-catching tight end with Dwayne Allen managing just ten receptions a year ago and Martellus Bennett likely out of the picture. Having two 6-7 tight ends with ball skills and leaping ability would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham (Expected APY: $6 million)
The off the ball linebacker class isn’t great in free agency this offseason, but Bradham would be a massive upgrade for the Patriots at the position. Bradham posted back-to-back seasons of strong play with an overall PFF grade of above 80 and earned an 86.9 coverage grade in 2017, which ranked sixth among all NFL linebackers. Bradham isn’t much of a run stopper, but he’d be the best coverage linebacker on the Patriots right away. There will be a lot of teams vying for Bradham’s services in free agency, but he’d help the Patriots immensely if they can get him in the building.
Cornerback Patrick Robinson (Expected APY: $6 million)
At age 30, Patrick Robinson had a breakout season manning the slot for the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. Robinson finished the season with a 90.7 overall PFF grade, which ranked sixth among all cornerbacks last season. He also allowed a passer rating of just 65.2 into his coverage out of the slot, which ranked fifth among qualified slot corners. The Patriots struggled mightily to find a consistent slot defender last season. When healthy, they tried Eric Rowe in the slot which yielded mixed results, and safety Patrick Chung had to take on some of those responsibilities as well. Adding Robinson would stabilize things in the slot for the Patriots, and allow them to focus on finding a boundary corner in the draft, or leave Eric Rowe on the outside where he’s a more natural fit.
Cornerback E.J. Gaines (Expected APY: $6 million)
Gaines has had an up and down career since entering the league in 2014, but he was terrific last season playing outside cornerback opposite of Bills rookie Tre’Davious White. Gaines received an 86.6 overall grade from PFF last season which ranked 13th among all cornerbacks. He also allowed a passer rating of just 74.8 and one touchdown into his coverage all of last season. The only hesitation with Gaines would be that the Bills are a heavy zone coverage team and the Patriots usually play man coverage. But he quietly put together one of the better seasons for a cornerback last season and would be a reliable option to start alongside Stephon Gilmore.
Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (Expected APY: $5 million)
Robey-Coleman is another potential free agent that could play slot corner for the Patriots next season. The former Bill has been a productive slot corner throughout his career and received a career-high 84.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2017. Robey-Coleman spends most of the time in the slot, but he also played a career-high 184 snaps outside for the Rams last season. He will be a reliable and affordable option if the Patriots don’t make a big splash to acquire a cornerback this offseason.
Low-End of Patriots’ Market (Under $5 million):
Running Back Jerick McKinnon (Expected APY: $4 million)
The market for Vikings free agent running back Jerick McKinnon could get pricey due to his age (25) and a breakout season in 2017 (career-high 991 scrimmage yards), but his fit with the Patriots is obvious. McKinnon had his best season rushing the football setting career-highs in rushing yards in 2017 (570). He ran behind one of the league’s worst run-blocking offensive lines and yet remained efficient due to his ability to make people miss and run through contact. He forced a missed tackle every five carries, which ranked eighth-best in the NFL a year ago. McKinnon has always been a capable receiver and you could see him taking over Dion Lewis’ role in the offense.
Defensive End William Hayes (Expected APY: $3.5 million)
Over the last six seasons, Hayes has been one of the best kept secrets in the NFL. He received a career-high grade of 85.6 from Pro Football Focus last season, and ranked fifth among 4-3 defensive ends in run-stop percentage (11.7). The Patriots already traded for nose tackle Danny Shelton to improve their run defense, and Hayes is another potential steal on the defensive line.
Wide Receiver Albert Wilson (Expected APY: $2 million)
Albert Wilson is underrated. Yes, I know he only has 1,544 receiving yards in four seasons, but when you turn on the tape, you see a very skilled receiver. Wilson is a devastating route runner who consistently creates separation and is also terrific after the catch with 317 of his 554 receiving yards coming after the catch last season. Wilson would provide solid depth at the position and could serve as a backup plan if Danny Amendola does leave in free agency.
(h/t Pro Football Focus)
Comments
Very few attractive names
Hayes, Bradham, Brown, and Graham would all be nice additions but I won’t hold my breath.
By PatrioticChief on 03.11.18 9:10am
Agree with this.
Would like all those guys (though would prefer Coleman over Graham), but I doubt it’s happening.
Fingers crossed for a lights-out draft.
By TheLawyer on 03.11.18 4:48pm
Johnson is a boat load of cash for someone the Rams felt took a step backwards in 2017
Graham is a glorified WR who quite frankly is a soft player.
Watkins is Cooks, no?
Any talk of LB help gets my attention. Brown would be an upgrade and wants to come here.
Always wanted Vaccaro, but he’s a FS and not a SS which is what we need.
Bradham is another LB upgrade who can COVER side to side. A little weak against the run but now that we have the best run stopper in the business not a worry.
Coleman makes sense from the slot CB.
By Pats Fan stopping by on 03.11.18 9:15am
Watkins is intriguing
I know receiver is one of this team’s strengths, but if BB thinks his market doesn’t reflect his talent, I think he should go after him anyway.
Otherwise, I think Wilson would be great insurance considering both Amendola and Edelman are injury-prone and on the wrong side of 30, but I think he would probably rather go to a team where his potential role looks bigger.
By saintweirdo3 on 03.11.18 9:32am
Hope DRC is released from the Giants
Wouldn’t mind trying to get Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie from NY if they cut him. He was always pretty good, don’t know how much he’s dropped off but he’s better than what the Pats have.
By Daenerys on 03.11.18 9:38am
DRC just got officially released by the Giants
He’ll come w/ a big price tag though
By PAT_Terrific on 03.11.18 11:56am
Why?
He is an average CB they tried to convert to safety. Since this years FA sucks he’ll probably get paid but it’s not like he’s that good.
By PatrioticChief on 03.11.18 12:07pm
yup´, he has past his prime
By feanor82 on 03.11.18 12:09pm
Ah I didn't realize he's 31.
Yeah NVM my first thought then. Guess he could come cheaper than all the other options out there. He didn’t want to take a pay cut less than $6.5M I heard
By PAT_Terrific on 03.11.18 12:21pm
DRC is good, you never seen him play
Yeah he’s old but that’s the only time the Pats can get these guys. Believe me he’s still better than Eric Rowe, Bademosi, Johnathan Jones (actually like him), Cyrus Jones, or Jordan Richards put together!
By Daenerys on 03.11.18 6:24pm
On Vaccaro
Im all about signing Kenny. Yes, he is slightly redundant to Chung, but there are three caveats.
1) Chung’s on the last year of his deal.
2) Vaccaro played a lot of the Buck role for the Saints in 16 – at the end of the line in a 5 man front, the kind they used against the Eagles and Chiefs. Richards was abominable in that role, but watching some Saints film this morning, Vaccaro made a heap of plays from that position, shedding blocks, and stopping ball carriers in the backfield.
3) Pats played more 4 safety sets than anyone in the league this year. Vaccaro would be an excellent addition to that grouping – faster, taller, and more aggressive than Richards. I could be wrong, but it seems to me the 4 safety defense is BB’s answer to the spread packages being utilized by McVay, Reid, now Nagy, and Pederson. It is the same way that the University of Washington defends against these concepts in the Pac 12 and they have been one of the best at it. I also know that the Pats spent time with the UW staff last summer.
All this to say, Vaccaro would be an excellent addition who would cover for Chungs eventual departure, replace the bain of Jordan Richards, and also buoy the burgeoning 4 safety defense.
By ckarnold on 03.11.18 9:41am
Hey bro...
Nice well thought out and researched analysis. You have convinced me, who thought Vaccaro would be redundant, may be a good fit.
By Phaktor on 03.11.18 2:17pm
I've always seen Vaccaro as someone who never lived up to his billing
The general consensus is that he has often been out of position and was part of the reason the Saints D was not so good the last few years. He is pretty bad in coverage as far as I can tell. He may be like Chung and younger, but Chung can cover better and simply has been better all around since his second stint with the Pats.
Vaccaro has played 16 games one time in 5 years, and the Saints have drafted 4 safeties in recent years, tho he has still managed to hang on, part of that being its harder to move on from a first round pick.
By furiousd on 03.11.18 2:38pm
I think a good way to look at Vaccaro
Is more like Deonne Buchannon or Mark Barron. He weighs pretty close to 220 and is 6’. I think he would be awesome as a speed linebacker type. I guess ya gotta reimagine his role as the Richards role against spread teams. Sometimes at the end of the line, sometimes as a money backer, never as a deep safety.
As for his play on the Saints, those defenses sucked regardless of personel. They were run by Rob Ryan and Dennis Allen, both of whom tried to play him deep. Thats not his place. I think BB is trying to bring in this 4 safety package from college ball that a lot of teams use to counter the speed of spread packages. If played in the right position, I think he is perfect for it. I get the pushback, but I think to understand where he would fit, rewatch the Chiefs and Eagles games and see how BB plays Richards. Vaccaro can actually fulfill those tasks.
By ckarnold on 03.11.18 4:47pm
at the right price, would be great
i like the guy, though he as you point out he hasnt been used properly…bring Bill some nice chunk of clay to create something beautiful
By feanor82 on 03.11.18 5:47pm
Sure, i get your points
But still don’t like the injury history.
By furiousd on 03.11.18 6:15pm
The overall free agent class this year is underwhelming.
By TheHandsTeam on 03.11.18 10:26am
I think that's why there's a flurry of trades
This FA is lackluster at every position so teams are filling holes in other ways.
I would love to see Bradham or Brown come aboard and the front seven is the biggest need but Gronk and Graham is my biggest wish. With cooks and if Edelman comes back I don’t know how anyone could stop us
By ChrisMcChris on 03.11.18 11:56am
Preston Brown, Nigel Bradham, Kenny Vaccarro, and Nickel-Robey Coleman would all be great.
Like it or not, the Patriots need to find a way to add quality depth in both Free Agency and the Draft. BB made that Danny Shelton trade, and I’m ok with it. But looking at how he "fucked the duck" on the Kony Ealy, James O’Shaunghnessey, and Cassius Marsh trades, I don’t wanna see anymore "reclamation project" trades like last year,………..and NO MORE "JORDAN RICHARDS" TYPE OF DRAFT SELECTIONS"!!! If Belichick goes bombs-away on those types of FA and Draft moves, than 2018 is a lost season; no 6th SB.
By JPHoosierPatriot1992 on 03.11.18 10:28am
RE reclamation project trades
We only gave up late picks for those guys , missing out on Marsh was a bummer but there’s a good chance that 5th rounder would have been cut in training camp. It’s an ok gamble when we needed instant contributors.
Nobody thought Ealy would wash out in a month either and we only gave up a few spots for him
By ChrisMcChris on 03.11.18 12:00pm
I would've rather seen the Patriots Draft Jordan Willis with that Draft Pick that was traded for Ealy, even if BB traded back into the early 3rd round on Draft Day of 2017. We could've had Jordan Willis.
The Kony Ealy trade was disgusting, and IMHO, the most disgusting, f***ed-up trade I’ve seen him make (the Cassius Marsh trade was putrid as well), because of how it panned out. Belichick "flip-flopped" all over the place about Ealy and his standing with the team, and was praising him by the 3rd preseason game of 2017…….Ealy was cut shortly after, and BB’s answer to the media over it was;…."it was time to move on".
Regarding Cassius Marsh, BB was like; "he’s a good special teamer, oh yeah"…….Marsh was cut in Week 9.
By JPHoosierPatriot1992 on 03.11.18 12:19pm
At the risk of being called an idiot again
It seems reasonable to me that we should be able to agree here that Ealy and Belichick did not see eye to eye and that’s why he was released.
By Pats Fan stopping by on 03.11.18 12:25pm
Both Ealy & Marsh
Seemed to work with their new teams (Jets & Niners, respectively). Marsh wasn’t good here, but it seems we also weren’t playing him right.
By Stress: ES.T on 03.11.18 12:44pm
That's the only thing I think Belichick can be criticized for
What kind of veteran player fits his scheme should be identifiable by now.
I loved the trades at the time but a GM/HOF defensive minded coach should know if a d-lineman who’s been in the league for three years is system compatible
By ChrisMcChris on 03.11.18 3:05pm
Ill take 3 of your 4
Vaccarro too slow IMHO
I bet Wilson makes more and is closer to Dola than you think in final comp – keep Dola
By NFL1818 on 03.11.18 3:26pm