Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots teammates, other NFL players react to Julian Edelman’s injury

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman suffered a knee injury in the third preseason game of the year against the Detroit Lions. The initial prognosis is not good and the team believes that he might have torn his ACL. Edelman will undergo more tests on Saturday for a better answer.

Various players around the league have reacted to Edelman’s injury and they are all wishing him well. It’s great to see that so many former teammates show Edelman support, especially those that worked with him for so many years.

Patriots QB Tom Brady

“Yeah, I was just checking on him,” Brady said after the game. “So, we'll see what the extent of it is. We're all hoping for the best. It's tough any time a teammate goes down. So you know, we've all been playing long enough where when someone does, the people have to step in and fill a void. Hopefully, that's not the case, but you know, we'll figure out tomorrow.”

“Yeah, we've played together for a long time,” Brady added. “I think there is great chemistry in what we are doing and he is just an incredible player and teammate and we're all hoping for the best. Hopefully he can, you know, hopefully whatever tests they have to do, come back positively. We'll try to do our best to kind of, you know, lift his spirits if we can and see what happens.”

Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

“Yeah, it's tough, I mean we've all been there,” Garoppolo said after the game. “We've all experienced it, just he plays football, stuff's going to happen. So, you know, Jules is a tough guy and hopefully he'll be alright.”

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

“You never want to see a guy go down,” Gronkowski said after the game. “Especially a player like Julian, how hard he works. But I don't know what's going on with him or anything, but you just never want to see that and you just hope for the best for him...I'm definitely going to see him and hoping it's nothing serious.”

Hopefully Edelman is okay and we wish him a speedy recovery.